USMNT confirm Orlando' Exploria Stadium as location of Concacaf Nations League clash with Canada

The Americans will play their neighbors from the north in their third contest of the group stage at the home of Orlando City SC

The United States men’s national team will play their home Concacaf Nations League match against Canada at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, the federation has announced.

The November 15 match, which takes place at 7 pm ET, will be the third in the ’s four Nations League’s matches in Group A of League A and their second home contest.

The Americans open up Nations League play at home, hosting Cuba at Audi Field in Washington D.C. on October 11.

“Winning at home is critical in these tournaments, so finding a home-field advantage is important,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement. “When you talk about great environments, the atmosphere in this stadium is one of the best in the country.

“Like we’ve seen in previous visits, the fans in Orlando are there when you need them and we look forward to their support.”

Orlando has played host to the Americans six times in their history, with two visits in the past three years – a World Cup qualifying victory over in 2017 and a 1-0 friendly win over in March.

It will be the second consecutive meeting between the USMNT and their northern neighbors, as they will meet at BMO Field in Toronto for the second match of the October international break.

The USMNT close out their Nations League slate on November 19 when the team travels to face Cuba in the Cayman Islands.

The Nations League has already kicked off, with Canada jumping out to an early advantage in the group, having defeated Cuba in their two matches in September.

The Canadians inflicted a heavy 6-0 defeat on the Caribbean nation in the group opener, before an early Alphonso Davies goal in the return match proved the difference three days later.

The top team in the group is granted passage to the Nations League semi-finals, as well as earning qualification for the 2021 Gold Cup.

The second-place side also earns qualification to the Gold Cup, while the third-place team out of the three will find itself relegated to League B.