Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich: How to watch on TV in UK and US, live stream and kick-off time

The Bundesliga leaders will be looking to pick up where they left off in March against the division's newest side

leaders travel to the capital to face Union Berlin on Sunday, as German football returns from coronavirus suspension.

Hansi Flick's side went into the weekend's fixtures four points clear of second-placed , with top-flight debutants Union sitting comfortably mid-table in 11th.

Bayern have the most wins, the best attack and the best defence so far this season and, in Robert Lewandowski, have the division's stand-out player. The Pole has 25 goals in 23 league games so far this season, with Gerd Muller's all-time season record of 40 goals still potentially within his grasp.

Urs Fischer's Union have punched above their weight in their first season in the Bundesliga so far, and were only narrowly beaten 2-1 in the reverse fixture in Munich.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich on US & UK TV

Game Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Date Sunday, May 17 Time 5pm GMT / 1pm ET Channel (US) Fox Sports 1 / TUDN USA / UniMas Channel (UK) BT Sport 1

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich live streaming in US, UK and Canada

In the United States (US), Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich can be watched live and on-demand on Foxsports.com, TUDN en Vivo, Univision NOW or by using FuboTV, with new users able to sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service.

In the United Kingdom (UK), Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich can be watched live and on-demand with BT Sport Live. UK readers can find out what football is on TV here.

US online stream UK online stream Fox / TUDN en Vivo / Univision NOW / FuboTV BT Sport Live

Union Berlin team news and injuries

Position Union Berlin squad Goalkeepers Gikiewicz, Busk, Nicolas Defenders Subotic, Friedrich, Ryerson, Reichel, Hubner, Lenz, Trummel, Parensen, Schlotterbeck Midfielders Mees, Gogia, Dehl, Flecker, Malli, Promel, Kroos, Schmiedebach, Kade, Andrich, Gentner, Arcones Forwards Polter, Andersson, Ujah, Bulter, Abdullahi, Bekcer, Ingvartsen

Union captain Christopher Trimmel returns from suspension, but Marvin Friedrich is banned after being sent off in the last minute of his side's 3-1 defeat to last time out.

Sheraldo Becker has a thigh injury, while Ynus Malli hasn't yet returned to training. The Turkish midfielder has finished his at-home quarantine after a family member tested positive for Covid-19, but he has not yet been cleared to return by a doctor.

Possible Union Berlin starting XI: Gikiewicz; Schlotterbeck, Hubner, Subotic; Lenz, Andrich, Gentner, Trimmel; Bulter, Ingvartsen; Andersson.

Bayern Munich team news and injuries

Position Bayern Munich squad Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich, Fruchtl, Hoffmann Defenders Odriozola, Sule, Pavard, Martinez, Boateng, Davies, Hernandez, Alaba, Mai Midfielders Thiago, Coutinho, Cuisance, Perisic, Dajaku, Goretzka, Tolisso, Singh, Kimmich, Meier, Will Forwards Lewandowski, Arp, Gnabry, Muller, Coman, Zirkzee, Wriedt

The break in play was good news for Lewandowski, who has recovered from a knee injury sustained in the thrashing of .

Philippe Coutinho and Corentin Tolisso are both out after undergoing surgery but Kingsley Coman, Ivan Perisic and Jann-Fiete Arp are all back available.

Niklas Sule could now return from his cruciate ligament injury before the end of the season following the delay, but isn't fit for this game.

Possible Bayern Munich starting XI: Neuer; Davies, Alaba, Boateng, Pavard; Thiago, Kimmich; Coman, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski.