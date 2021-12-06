Uninspired Vietnam cruise past Laos

Vietnam were made to work hard for the victory but nonetheless got their title defence off to a winning start at the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup as they saw off Laos 2-0 at Bishan Stadium in Singapore.

Goals in either half from Nguyen Cong Phuong and Phan Van Duc were enough for a Vietnam side that also saw a second half penalty saved by the impressive Keo Oudone as Laos held their more fancied opponents in check for long spells of the match.

The team’s Korean coach, Park Hang-seo, wasn’t getting carried away with the win as he prepares for further stern challenges in the group stage.

“I’m satisfied with the result because we had some injuries and had to change some players but it’s too early to answer how we played before we have a chance to analyse things fully," said Park.

“The important thing now is to rest and recover and prepare ourselves for an important match against Malaysia next.”

Vietnam sit level on points with Malaysia atop Group B and have Thursday off, before facing their fellow finalists from 2018 on Sunday December 12.

Laos, meanwhile, will be hoping to pick up their first points of the tournament against the Malaysians on Thursday.