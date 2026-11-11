'We have unfinished business' - Thomas Tuchel reveals he has no release clause in England contract as Mauricio Pochettino heads for Manchester United

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Thomas Tuchel has made it clear he will not be going anywhere before Euro 2028, revealing he did not insert a release clause when he extended his England contract this year. The former Chelsea boss admitted he misses the daily grind of club football, but insisted there is "unfinished business" with his country and even left the door open to staying on beyond the tournament.

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Tuchel has no release clause in England deal

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to leave his role as USA head coach to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United, but England will not face the same problem with Tuchel. According to The Guardian, United can pay about £7 million to get Pochettino out of his deal, while the Football Association do not have to worry about being forced to let their manager go.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's Nations League clash with Croatia, Tuchel said: "There's no intention [of leaving]. I signed the contract. I want to stay until the Euros. I want to do the Euros. We have unfinished business."

Tuchel admits he misses club football

Tuchel, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, did not rule out a return to club management one day. He admitted to missing "the 50 matches" a season, and "these two minutes when everything is done, before the whistle goes … it's like the best two minutes".

But while he loves the daily grind, he added there were downsides to playing every four days. And when asked about potentially staying with England beyond the European Championship, he said: "I am open to everything."

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FA bosses gave Tuchel backing during World Cup

The mood has improved since people called for Tuchel's head after England's World Cup semi-final defeat by Argentina. His contract contained a performance-related clause that would have allowed the FA to sack him, but chief executive Mark Bullingham and chief football officer Dan Ashworth backed him. "They made it very early in the World Cup," Tuchel said. "They just made it very clear and it comes from a place of trust, and that's what you look for as a coach.

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"I love my players. I love my staff and I have bosses who trust me. I know how to appreciate it a lot. I miss my players, and I miss my team, and I miss the 50 matches that I'm not involved in a year. But I'm desperate to win the Nations League and to try to win the Euros."

What next for Tuchel and England?

England need one point from their final two Group A3 games to reach the quarter-finals in March. They host Croatia at Wembley on Thursday, when Harry Kane will break the England men's appearance record, before visiting Spain on Sunday.

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Jude Bellingham is one booking away from a suspension, while Tuchel must also build a new centre-back partnership after Marc Guehi's withdrawal, with Ezri Konsa ruled out against Croatia.