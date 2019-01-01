UEFA Super Cup: First real test for Frank Lampard at Chelsea

Can Frank Lampard start his Chelsea stint with a trophy?

The UEFA Super Cup is one trophy that the football player in Frank Lampard has never managed to get his hands on. He came close, twice, but ended up on the losing side on both occasions with .

Interestingly, it is the same challenge that lies ahead for him as his first real test since taking over as the head coach at Chelsea football club.

As a player, Lampard headed into the UEFA Super Cup as a and winner in 2012 and 2013 respectively. An in-form Radamel Falcao dismantled the Chelsea defence the first time around, handing the Blues a painful 1-4 defeat at the Stade Louis in .

In 2013, Chelsea lost to then European champions on penalties. Frank Lampard started in the midfield and played both games in full.

Lampard is a Chelsea legend but as a head coach of one of the most successful teams in the United Kingdom in recent history, there will be immense pressure on him.

The scenario is rosy from the outside, with a club legend taking over as head coach and fans expected to back him to the hilt. But at a club like Chelsea, a few wrong choices and bad results can put the coach under pressure, regardless of his stature.

Roman Abramovich decided it was time to sack Roberto Di Matteo six months after he delivered the club's first Champions League trophy. Life of a manager can be cruel and the situation remains the same for 'Super Frank'.

There are two arguments to be considered in Lampard's case, one against and one in favour. His prior experience at coaching includes just one season at in the Championship wherein the Rams lost to in the playoffs and lost out on promotion to the Premier League.

While the English midfielder's man-management and passion for the role were highly appreciated by the fans, certain sections feel that he was tactically outsmarted by the opponents easily more than once during a mixed season.

At Chelsea, the transfer ban should work in his favour. He has to use what is already available and will depend on the talented young crop at the club, like Mason Mount, Loftus-Cheek and Hudson-Odoi, to play a big part this season.

Chelsea looked seamless building attacks but were toothless up front in pre-season. At the back, the defence has leaked goals. In seven friendlies, the Blues scored 18 goals but let in 11.

The upcoming Super Cup fixture against will be a big test for Frank Lampard as a coach. While a loss to European Champions and Premier League runners-up won't dent his chances at Chelsea, the way he sets his team up and the overall performance will definitely be scrutinized. And if he can start with a win, nothing like it.

