UEFA Nations League on US TV: How to watch & live stream England & Portugal games

The finals of the inaugural competition are set to kick off in the next couple of days, and here's how you can catch all the action

The UEFA Nations League Finals will be underway on June 5 and June 6, contested by the four group winners of the Nations League Group A. The mini-tournament will consist of two semi-finals, a third place play-off, and the final to determine the inaugural champions of the .

This year, will face off against at Estadio do Dragao in and are to battle it out against at Estadio D. Afonso Henrique, Guimaraes.

Both the final and third-place play-off will be played on June 9. If the scores are level at the end of normal time, 30 minutes of extra time is played followed by a possible penalty shootout.

Below are the US channels for the two games...

What US TV channel is Portugal vs Switzerland on?

Newly-crowned European champions such as Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will face off against their team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum in the second semi-final, and could be set to lift another piece of silverware in just a matter of days following their victory.

England captain Harry Kane and UCL final runner-up with is set to captain the Three Lions following an extended injury layoff that caused him to miss a chunk of the end of the season.

Portugal vs Switzerland will be televised in the US on Univision NOW and Univision Deportes on June 5 at 2:45pm BST. Subscribers to ESPN 2 and Univision will also be able to watch the game on the website.

A live text commentary of Portugal vs Switzerland can followed on Goal here.

What US TV channel is Netherlands vs England on?

star Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been called up to the Portugal squad to face Switzerland.

Netherlands vs England will be televised in the US on Univision NOW and Univision Deportes on June 5 at 2:45pm BST. Subscribers to ESPN 2 and Univision will also be able to watch the game on the website.

A live text commentary of Netherlands vs England can followed on Goal here.