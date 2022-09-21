Where to watch UEFA Nations League - Live stream & TV channels for England, Scotland & Wales fixtures

The 2022-23 Nations League enters its final three matchdays of the league phase as promotion and relegation battles are about to get real.
Gareth Southgate's men are risking demotion for the first time in the history of the competition as they have failed to win either of their League A Group 3 games, with Wales also in danger of dropping back to League B following their promotion in the last campaign.
It will be England and Wales' last set of games before their trip to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, where they will face each other in Group B, while Scotland lost 3-1 to Ukraine in the semi-final play-off.
Scotland still have a good chance of climbing into League A, but need to finish on top in their group.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the games on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
How to watch England on TV & live stream online
Anything less than a win against Italy can plummet England into League B. The Three Lions were stunned by a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hungary in their campaign opener before successive draws against Germany and Italy. Their last outing was another loss to Hungary by a worse margin of 4-0.
Date
Kick-off
Fixture
U.S. TV channel + stream
UK TV channel + stream
India TV channel + stream
Sep 23
7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 22)
Italy vs England
fubo TV
Premier Sports 1 / Premier Player app
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD / SonyLIV
Sep 26
7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 27)
England vs Germany
fubo TV
Channel 4 / All 4
TBC
How to watch Scotland on TV & live stream online
Scotland are in a direct battle with Ukraine, whom they will face twice either side of a clash with the Republic of Ireland, in order to earn themselves a promotion to League A. They are a point off the top spot in Group B1 after home and away wins over Armenia, but did lose on the road against Ireland.
Date
Kick-off
Fixture
U.S. TV channel + stream
UK TV channel + stream
India TV channel + stream
Sep 21
7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 22)
Scotland vs Ukraine
fubo TV
Premier Sports 1 / Premier Player app
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD / SonyLIV
Sep 24
7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 25)
Scotland vs Ireland
fubo TV
Premier Sports 1 / Premier Player app
SonyLIV
Sep 27
7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 28)
Ukraine vs Scotland
fubo TV
Premier Sports 1 / Premier Player app
TBC
How to watch Wales on TV & live stream online
Promoted in the previous season, Wales are in a precarious situation as they need to win both their remaining games in order to have hope of avoiding immediate relegation. Gareth Bale and Co. recorded defeats against Poland and Netherlands along with a draw and a loss against Belgium in Group A4.
Date
Kick-off
Fixture
U.S. TV channel + stream
UK TV channel + stream
India TV channel + stream
Sep 22
7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 23)
Belgium vs Wales
fubo TV
Premier Sports 1 / Premier Player app
Sony Six SD & HD / SonyLIV
Sep 25
7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 26)
Wales vs Poland
fubo TV
Premier Sports 1 / Premier Player app
Sony Six SD & HD / SonyLIV