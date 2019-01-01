UEFA Europa League: Can Solskjaer's Manchester United use Liverpool result as a springboard?

The Red Devils came up with an improved display against the Premier League leaders on Sunday but now have to produce it against Partizan Belgrade...

came off their weekend clash against arch-rivals with a feeling off disappointment, having conceded an equaliser five minutes from time that saw the game finish 1-1.

Despite the draw, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men put in a much improved display from the dire stuff the team has been playing in recent weeks that has seen the likes of West Ham and beat them.

Even in the , Manchester United have struggled against FC Astana and AZ Alkmaar, needing a late goal at home to beat the former and playing out a listless stalemate against the latter.

Manchester United's problem has been the lack of creative ability in midfield to unlock teams that sit deep and the AZ Alkmaar game was a prime example of that malaise. They rarely threatened their defence and came under a bit of pressure from the Dutch attackers and had David De Gea to thank for a couple of good saves.

The lack of solidity in midfield does not help too with their defence coming under needless pressure at times. However, against Liverpool who have one of the best attacks in the league, United held strong and were a bit unfortunate to concede late on.

They put in a robust display in midfield with the likes of Andreas Pereira impressing with his workrate. Young Daniel James and Marcus Rashford also enjoyed good games. However, Solskjaer will need his players to turn up to the occasion against smaller teams as well. Not just against sides like Liverpool, and .

With Partizan Belgrade, AZ Alkmaar and FC Astana in their Europa League group, it should be a fairly straightforward path to the knockout stages for the Red Devils. However, given their struggles against relatively weaker sides, one wonders if they will make heavy weather of a simple task.

Article continues below

The performance against Liverpool would have boosted the morale at Old Trafford. Now is the time for Solskjaer to build on this. A statement win against Partizan Belgrade will be a start.

However, the game will be a double-edged sword for them. A negative result against a minnow would see the improved mood after the Liverpool game completely negated. Time to buckle up for Manchester United.

