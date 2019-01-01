UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second leg highlights

The Round of 16 of the UEFA ended on Friday with the second leg matches. Watch the highlights from the games that involved the big teams:

1) 0 5 (0-8 agg): Chelsea cruised into the Europa League quarter-finals as Olivier Giroud's hat-trick helped secure a resounding 5-0 win over Dynamo Kiev at the Olympic Stadium on Thursday.

2) 3 0 (4-3 agg): Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace to send Arsenal into the quarter-finals of the Europa League, their 3-0 home win securing a 4-3 aggregate victory against Rennes.

3) 0 1 (0-1 agg): Inter's Europa League campaign came to a lacklustre end as Luka Jovic's early strike secured Eintracht Frankfurt's progression into the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win.