UEFA Europa League Final: Petr Cech's swansong

Petr Cech has conquered Europe twice with Chelsea and now he will look to end his career by adding another trophy, this time with Arsenal...

Football nearly cost him his life, but brave Petr Cech battled hard and made a name for himself in between the sticks. His acclaimed professional career that started with the Czech First League 20 years ago is set to come to an end in colours at the final in Baku.

It was in October 2006 that a collision with the then Reading midfielder Stephen Hunt left Cech dealing with a fracture to his skill. It was a life-threating injury that forced him to step away from football for a bit.

But he came back to reclaim his throne as the first-choice goalkeeper for and from then on, he wore a headgear to work which has become a symbol of his never-give-up attitude.

Cech is known for being a serial winner, a trait that was instilled in him by the person who helped him truly blossom into the goalkeeper that he is now. Jose Mourinho brought the international midway through the 2004-05 season and it took the player just a few months to claim the starting spot from Carlo Cudicini.

The man with the protective headgear thrived in goal for the Blues and built a phenomenal career in London, winning four league titles, an and a and a Europa League.

His playing career will come to a close with the Europa League final where his current team will take on his former team Chelsea, with whom he won the same trophy back in 2013. After several heroic stints in between the sticks for the Blues, he will look to end his career on a high by defeating them.

Cech is a level-headed individual with a calm demeanour and an excellent attitude. He is sure to remain in football even after he hangs his boots.

When he looks back on his trophy-laden career, the European success will definitely be distinctive. He kept out Arjen Robben's spot-kick and was in goal during the nervy shoot-out that followed in the final of the 2012 Champions League final held in Munich. He also featured in goal for Chelsea as they defeated to lift the Europa League a year later.

Article continues below

There is nothing left to prove for Cech as he prepares for the final chapter of his professional career. He has been an inspiring goalkeeper with a good head on his shoulders. His last chapter will be an emotional trip to Baku, but one that he will hope to conclude with his hands on the trophy.

Here's how to watch UEFA Europa League final LIVE from SouthEast Asia