UEFA Europa League: Daniel James making a mark in his debut season for Manchester United

The 21-year-old Welsh winger has been impressive in his maiden season at Old Trafford....

When bought 21-year-old international winger Daniel James for £15 million from in the summer of 2019, there wasn't much fanfare.

It was understandable given the fact that he was virtually unheard of before United showed interest. He was considered too raw to make an immediate impression despite the sizzling pace he offered.

While many thought he would be a squad player this season, James has taken to life at Old Trafford like a duck takes to water.

James made his debut for the club in their season opener against as a second-half substitute and made an immediate mark. He scored Manchester United’s final goal in their 4-0 win over the Blues.

James went on to establish himself as a regular member in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI after scoring three goals in his first four Premier League appearances which included two classy finishes against and .

The Manchester United boss has utilised James mostly on the flanks so far and he has done a fairly good job in his new role. He has been an absolute livewire in the attacking third. His inch-perfect cross against set up for Marcus Rashford's opening goal.

For a 21-year-old in his debut season at a club Manchester United, the Welshman has done an extremely good job, making 12 starts already.

Credit must be given to the manager who has shown immense faith in the club’s new recruit and James has honoured his manager’s trust perfectly.

Only time will tell if James will turn out to be a star in the Manchester United colours but he has begun on a bright note. Clearly, he will play a massive role in determinnig how far Man United go in the as well.

