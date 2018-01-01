UEFA Europa League Matchday six: Highlights

Here are the highlights as the big teams got into the thick of things in the UEFA Europa League....

Several big teams were in action in Europe on Thursday as matchday six of the UEFA Europa League came to a conclusion. There were wins for Arsenal and Sevilla while Chelsea drew.

Here are the highlights from them:

1) Arsenal 1-0 Qarabag: Alexandre Lacazette's first Europa League goal of the season secured Arsenal a straightforward 1-0 home win over Qarabag as Unai Emery took the opportunity to blood young and returning players in a pressure-free match.

2) Vidi 2-2 Chelsea: Olivier Giroud came off the bench to salvage an under-strength Chelsea a laboured 2-2 draw at Vidi in the Europa League on Thursday.

3) Olympiacos 3-1 AC Milan: AC Milan crashed out of the Europa League as Konstantinos Fortounis' late penalty claimed a 3-1 win for Olympiacos, sending the Greek side through to the knockout stages.

4) Rapid Vienna 1-0 Rangers: Rangers crashed out of the Europa League after an error by goalkeeper Allan McGregor helped Rapid Vienna score a late winner courtesy of Dejan Ljubicic on a night when victory for Steven Gerrard's men would have seen them through to the knockout stages.

5) Sevilla 3-0 Krasnodar: Wissam Ben Yedder starred as Sevilla reached the knockout stages after defeating Krasnodar.