UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Highlights from Wednesday

The Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League got underway on Wednesday with two cracking matches. Watch the highlights from those games:

1) Man United 0-2 PSG: Paul Pogba was sent off as Paris Saint-Germain won 2-0 at Manchester United to take control of their last-16 Champions League tie, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tasting defeat for the first time since taking charge.

Injuries to Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard dented United's attacking thrust and PSG scored twice in seven second-half minutes at Old Trafford on Tuesday to put a foot in the quarter-finals.

Presnel Kimpembe converted a corner from Angel Di Maria to score his first professional goal and the former United winger recorded another assist when he set up Kylian Mbappe for a crucial second.

2) AS Roma 2-1 FC Porto: Roma teenager Nicolo Zaniolo was instrumental in a 2-1 victory over Porto in the first leg, swooping with two goals in six minutes past goalkeeping legend Iker Casillas.

Substitute Adrian Lopez kept the tie on a knife-edge with a late goal for Porto, which means a 1-0 victory would be sufficient in the return match to send the Portuguese team through on away goals.