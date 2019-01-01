UEFA Champions League Highlights: Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona & games from matchday 5
The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League is nearing conclusion. The second set of eight matches on matchday 5 produced goals galore, with Barcelona thumping Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool were held at Anfield by Napoli while Chelsea and Valencia played out a thrilling draw at Mestalla.
Watch all the highlights right here:
1) Barcelona 3-1 Borussia Dortmund
Lionel Messi starred on his 700th appearance for the club as Barcelona comfortably beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at home to progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.
2) Valencia 2-2 Chelsea:
Valencia and Chelsea played out a thrilling draw, with Daniel Wass getting a fortunate late leveller for the hosts.
3) Liverpool 1-1 Napoli:
Both Liverpool and Napoli wanted a win to secure their place in the last 16, but the points were ultimately shared in a 1-1 draw at Anfield.
4) Lille 0-2 Ajax:
Ajax relocated their Champions League swagger to go top of Group H with a 2-0 win over Lille.
5) Slavia Prague 1-3 Inter:
Inter's Champions League fate is in their own hands after Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku inspired a 3-1 win at Slavia Prague on Wednesday.
6) RB Leipzig 2-2 Benfica:
Emil Forsberg scored two late goals, including a 96th-minute equaliser, to send RB Leipzig through to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-2 draw against Benfica.
7) Genk 1-4 Salzburg:
Salzburg cruised past Genk 4-1 on Wednesday to keep alive their hopes of progressing to the last 16 of the Champions League.
8) Zenit 2-0 Lyon:
Zenit reinvigorated their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stages with a 2-0 win over Lyon in St Petersburg.