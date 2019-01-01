UEFA Champions League Matchday 2: Highlights

Watch all the highlights from the first set of UEFA Champions League games on Matchday 2...

The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA is well and truly underway. The first set of eight matches producing intense and high-quality football, with 29 goals scored which included a brilliant 2-7 win for over Hotspur.

Watch all the highlights right here:

1) Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich: Former forward Serge Gnabry scored four times as Bayern Munich embarrassed Tottenham 7-2 in London, piling the pressure on under-fire Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

2) 2-2 : Real Madrid fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Club Brugge on Tuesday thanks to a late equaliser from Casemiro.

3) 2-0 : Raheem Sterling came off the bench to score and provide an assist for fellow substitute Phil Foden as Manchester City beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in the Champions League.

4) 3-0 : Gonzalo Higuain scored one and set up another as Juventus coasted to a 3-0 Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen at Allianz Stadium.

5) 0-2 : Joao Felix scored his first Champions League goal as Atletico Madrid kept pace with Juventus in Group D with a 2-0 victory at Lokomotiv Moscow.

6) 1-2 : Shakhtar Donetsk stole a stunning last-gasp 2-1 win at San Siro to continue Atalanta's miserable start to their debut Champions League campaign.

7) 3-1 Olympiacos: Red Star Belgrade struck twice late on as they came from behind to defeat 10-man Olympiacos 3-1 in the Champions League.

8) 0-1 PSG: New signing Mauro Icardi scored the only goal as Paris St. Germain edged Galatasaray to keep their start to the Champions League group stages perfect.