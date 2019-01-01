UEFA Champions League Matchday 1: Highlights from Wednesday

Watch all the highlights from the UEFA Champions League games that took place on Wednesday right here...

The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA got off to a great start with eight matches producing intense and high-quality football.

Defending champions got off to a poor start to their campaign while and split points among other games. Watch all the highlights right here:

1) 2-0 Liverpool: Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente struck late to earn Napoli a 2-0 win at home to holders Liverpool in the first game of the Reds' Champions League defence.

2) Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona: Lionel Messi's second-half return from injury was not enough to inspire Barcelona to Champions League victory at Borussia Dortmund as Marc-Andre ter Stegen played a vital role in securing a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

3) 0-1 : Ross Barkley missed a late penalty as Chelsea's Champions League campaign under Frank Lampard began with a 1-0 loss to Valencia in Group H.

4) 1-2 : Timo Werner struck twice to give RB Leipzig a deserved 2-1 victory over Benficain their Champions League Group G opener on Tuesday.

5) 3-0 : Last season's beaten semi-finalists Ajax opened their 2019-20 Champions League campaign with a convincing 3-0 win over Lille on Tuesday.

6) 1-1 Zenit: Memphis Depay's penalty saw Lyon come from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Zenit in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.

7) Milan 1-1 Slavia Prague: An injury-time equaliser from Nicolo Barella denied Slavia Prague a famous Champions League win over Inter at San Siro on Tuesday.

8) Salzburg 6-2 : Teenager Erling Haaland announced himself on the European stage with a stunning first-half Champions League hat-trick as Salzburg thrashed Genk 6-2.