UEFA Champions League Matchday 1: Highlights from Thursday

Watch all the highlights from the UEFA Champions League games that took place on Thursday right here...

The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA got off to a great start. After eight more matches producing intense and high-quality football, matchday 1 has come to an end.

PSG shocked while we saw routine wins for and . Atletico and played out a draw. Lets take a look at what transpired last night in the Champions League.

Watch the highlights here:

1) 3-0 Real Madrid: Angel Di Maria stepped up in the absence of Paris Saint-Germain's first-choice attacking trio by delivering a double in a 3-0 Champions League victory over a lacklustre Real Madrid.

2) 2-2 Juventus: Hector Herrera came off the bench to score a 90th-minute equaliser as Atletico Madrid fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Juventus in the Champions League.

3) Bayern Munich 3-0 : Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller earned Bayern Munich a 3-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade as they moved top of Champions League Group B.

4) 0-3 Manchester City: Manchester City made light of their defensive crisis as Fernandinho filled in adeptly at centre-back and captained the Premier League champions to a 3-0 victory over his former club Shakhtar Donetsk.

5) 4-0 : Atalanta endured a miserable first game in the Champions League as they lost 4-0 to a Mislav Orsic-inspired Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

6) 1-2 : Grzegorz Krychowiak and Dimitri Barinov capitalised on Bayer Leverkusen's blunders to give Lokomotiv Moscow a 2-1 win in their Champion League Group D opener on Wednesday.

7) Olympiacos 2-2 : Tottenham threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Olympiacos in their opening match of this season's Champions League.

8) 0-0 : Club Brugge's unbeaten run in the Champions League continued but they could not find a way through Galatasaray in a frustrating 0-0 draw.