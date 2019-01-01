UEFA Champions League: Liverpool are turning out to be an unstoppable force at Anfield

Napoli will have to punch above their weight if they have to stop unbeatable Liverpool at Anfield....

host in their fifth match of the ongoing UEFA 2019-20 season at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

The Reds have a golden opportunity to book their berth in the round of 16 if they can beat the Italian club in front of their own fans.

Liverpool’s form in recent times and their impeccable home record definitely suggests that the odds are in their favour as they gear up to take on Carlo Ancelotti’s men in the crucial Champions League tie.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has not lost a single European home match in their last 24 outings. Their last defeat at the Anfield in a European competition came five years ago in 2014 when they lost 0-3 to .

Liverpool’s title defending campaign this season began on a rough note as they went down 0-2 to Napoli in Naples. But since then there has been no looking back for Klopp’s men who have picked up nine points from their next three matches.

With a formidable home record in Europe, the Reds welcome the Italian giants to their fortress Anfield which has always been a difficult venue for visiting teams across the world.

Liverpool are also unbeaten in their last 30 matches in the Premier League. Their last defeat came against last season in January. They are yet to be defeated in the ongoing Premier League season and have 37 points from first 13 matches and are eight points clear at the top of the table.

While Napoli have enjoyed success against the English giants in recent times in Europe, their current form is not by their side. They are currently struggling at the seventh position in the table with 20 points from 13 matches.

The Gli Azzurris need to win the tie against the mighty Reds if they want to confirm their place in the knock-out stages. Will the Italians be able to end Liverpool’s imperious European run at home?

