UEFA Champions League: How to watch PSG vs Manchester City in India - TV, live stream

Les Parisiens and the Sky Blues lock horns in the first leg of the second UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night...

Ligue 1 giants PSG take on English giants Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal at the Le Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.

PSG who had lost out against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final last season will hope to make it to the finals for the second consecutive year. Manchester City, on the other hand, had reached the semifinal of the tournament in the 2015-16 season but lost to eventual champions Real Madrid. This time, they will hope to better their result and reach the final.

Here's how you can watch PSG vs Manchester City in India.



Where to watch or stream the UCL match

UEFA Champions League in India is telecast on Sony Networks

UCL Preview

PSG are on the back of three consecutive wins in the Ligue 1 where they have scored 11 goals and will be high on confidence ahead of facing the English giants.

Manchester City on Sunday won the Carabao Cup for the eighth time in their history. This was also their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup title. With the first trophy of this season in their kitty, the Cityzens will now be more confident ahead of facing the reigning French champions in the all-important semifinal tie.

Neither teams have any major injury concerns and will field their best possible teams and hope to take a lead in the first leg of the encounter. Neither PSG nor Manchester City have ever won the UEFA Champions League.

Semifinal 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Apr 29 12:30 AM PSG vs Manchester City Sony Ten 2/Ten 2 HD/ Sony Liv

Road to Semifinal

PSG were clubbed in Group H this season alongside RB Leipzig, Manchester United and İstanbul Başakşehir. Les Parisiens had topped the group stage with 12 points and qualified for the round of 16 where they got the better of FC Barcelona (5-2 aggregate). In the quarterfinal, PSG defeated Liverpool 3-3 (away goal) over two legs to book their berth in the semis.

Chelsea were in Group C alongside FC Porto, Olympiacos and Marseille. The Sky Blues Blues under Pep Guardiola had topped the group stage with 14 points. In the round of 16, they defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate and then beat FC Porto in the quarterfinal 4-2 over two legs to reach the semifinal.

