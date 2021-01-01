How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in the Champions League final LIVE from India?

It's an all-English Champions League final on Saturday night...

Manchester City and Chelsea are to lock horns in the final of the UEFA Champions League that will be held at the The Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal, on Saturday.

The Cityzens are looking to complete a treble after winning the Carabao Cup besides becoming the champions of England, while the Blues - after losing the FA Cup final to Leicester City - will be looking for glory in the premium European competition.

Here's how you can watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in India.



Where to watch or stream Man City vs Chelsea in India

The UEFA Champions League is telecast on Sony Pictures Sports Networks (SPSN) in India.

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream May 30 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Chelsea Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)/SonyLIV

Champions League Final Preview

The two teams last met in a Premier League tie where Thomas Tuchel's side emerged 2-1 victors over Pep Guardiola's men at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City ended their successful Premier League campaign with an emphatic 5-0 win over Everton at the Etihad where Sergio Aguero signed off in front of the City fans in his final league appearance with two goals from the bench in the second half.

Ilkay Gundogan was rested in the last game against Everton. The German has since confirmed that he is fit to face Chelsea and Guardiola will have a full squad at his disposal. The possibility of Aguero playing a part in the final, even if it should be from the bench, cannot be ruled out.

Despite a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park on the final matchday in the domestic circuit, Chelsea secured Champions League football next season.

On the team news front, Tuchel will be hoping for influential midfielder N'Golo Kante to return to full fitness for the big game. The Frenchman was left out for the Blues' final Premier League game after being taken off in the FA Cup final against Leicester City in the preceding fixture.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who has as many as eight clean sheets to his name in the ongoing Champions League, had a nasty collition with the upright in the last game but has shown positive signs in training since as Kepa Arrizabalaga stands by.

Man City's Road to the Champions League Final

Manchester City was in Group C alongside FC Porto, Olympiacos and Marseille. Guardiola's team topped the group stage with 14 points. In the round of 16, they defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate and then beat FC Porto in the quarterfinal 4-2 over two legs to reach the semi-finals.

Facing PSG in the semi-finals, City came out on top after a brilliant second-half performance that saw them seal a 2-1 away win in the first leg before finishing the job at home with a 2-0 result in their favour in order to make their first ever Champions League final.

Chelsea's Road to the Champions League Final

Chelsea were in Group E alongside Sevilla, Krasnodar and Rennes. The Blues under then-coach Frank Lampard had topped the group stage with 14 points. In the round of 16, they defeated Atletico Madrid 3-0 on aggregate and then beat FC Porto in the quarterfinal 2-1 over two legs to reach the semi-finals.

As Tuchel took charge in the final four, Chelsea took home an away goal advantage against Real Madrid in the first leg before dispatching the Los Blancos 2-0 at the Stamford Bridge to enter the Champions League final for the third time in their history.

