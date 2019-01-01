UEFA Champions League: Dominant Chelsea's dynamic midfield looks promising

Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount has solidified Chelsea's midfield...

Just a year ago, were being criticised for not being able to showcase the true depth and feel of the famed Sarri-ball that was such a hit in the .

Maurizio Sarri brought along with him Jorginho, who was a mix between a regista and a defensive midfielder. But he struggled throughout the season, as did the Italian coach whose stubbornness with regards to playing style ultimately affected his relationship with the fans.

He did win the but it was nowhere close to smooth sailing for the Blues last season. A few months into the Frank Lampard era, the mood at the Bridge has completely changed.

While having one of the club legends take charge of the team has helped matters, the displays on the field have had a big impact in boosting the morale. And a lot of credit needs to go to how Lampard has set up his three-man midfield and the players involved in the setup.

Chelsea's all-time top goalscorer has an array of options to choose from in the midfield. Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N'golo Kante and Mason Mount are competing for the three slots available and with Ruben Loftus-Cheek set for a return from injury later this season, the Blues midfield is set to become one that dominates the big games. They have already shown glimpses of their potential - had just 47 per cent of the ball against Chelsea on Saturday, the lowest-ever tally for a team managed by Pep Guardiola.

Kante has not been at his best fitness-wise but that has not affected Chelsea's midfield, thanks to the formidable partnership established by Kovacic and Jorginho. The Croatian looks to be in the form of his life, dribbling from the deep and carving through defences with ease.

Jorginho has regained the faith of the supporters with stellar performances, connecting the defence to attack. In the Premier League, he's only second to centre-back Virgil van Dijk for having played the most number of passes and is the midfielder with the most touches on the ball.

Both Kovacic and Jorginho help Chelsea build their attacks but Mason Mount's work-rate, runs and intelligence helps the deep-lying midfielders do their job. With four goals already this season, the 20-year-old's high press helps Chelsea in transition, leading to more goalscoring opportunities.

Kante will play when he is fully fit, simply because he is the best in the world at what he does, but for now, the Chelsea midfield looks balanced and Frank Lampard, having been the club's greatest midfielder, will be a happy man.

