Uchendu scores as Sporting Braga thrash Cadima

The Super Falcons striker found the back of the net as Miguel Santos' ladies returned to winning ways this season

Chinaza Uchendu was on the scoresheet as Braga secured an emphatic 8-0 win over Cadima in the Portuguese Liga BPI encounter on Sunday.

The international, who was last on target in Braga's 4-0 win over CF on January 11, rediscovered her scoring boots after missed her efforts in the 3-1 defeat against SL Benfica a week ago.

The hosts made a bright start to the encounter, with Francisca Cardoso scoring the opener after just eight minutes in the match.

More teams

In the 35th minute, Uchendu scored the second goal for Braga before Ana Teles and Ines Maia added the third and fourth on the brink of half-time.

Miguel Santos' ladies resumed the contest on a high as Denali Murnan increased the tally to five-six minutes after the restart before Regina Pereira added the sixth in the 55th minute.

Cardoso grabbed her second goal of the match to make it 7-0 in the 66th minute before Laura Luis struck two minutes from full-time to wrap up another massive home win for Santos' team.

The 22-year-old Nigerian, who played from start to finish for Braga, has now scored seven goals in 16 appearances this season.

Article continues below

's Farida Machia was also in action for the last 20 minutes of the encounter after she replaced Cardoso in the 70th minute.

Despite the win, Sporting Braga remain third on the Portuguese women's top-flight log with 31 points after 41 games and will play against Ovarense in the Women's Cup on February 15.