Uchendu debuts as Orji inspires Linkopings comeback at Vittsjo

The Super Falcons star scored on her compatriot's maiden outing as they gained an away win in the Swedish top-flight on Sunday

's Chinaza Uchendu made her debut for Linkopings as compatriot Ebere Orji's effort inspired their 2-1 comeback victory in Sunday's Swedish Damallsvenskan triumph at Vittsjo.

The 27-year-old joined Linkopings in January from Umea where she scored 12 goals to inspire their top-flight return and has since established herself under the watch of Olof Unogard's team.

Orji scored a brace and initiated the third goal as Olof Unogard's team opened their campaign on a winning note with 3-0 triumph over Vaxjo last week as Uchenna Kanu made a cameo debut.

Going into the tie, Vittsjo were desperate to return to winning ways after an opening 1-0 defeat to champions Rosengard last week, while Linkopings sought to maintain their impressive start.

After a cagey opening half-hour, Clara Markstedt broke the deadlock in the 39th minute to hand the hosts a first-half lead at Vittsjo IP.

However, the visitors returned to the contest in high spirits and Orji led the comeback, netting the equalizer in the 61st minute before Frida Maanum's 73rd-minute strike from a corner ensured the triumph.

Orji has now scored three goals in two competitive games and lasted 87 minutes before being replaced by debutant Chinaza Uchendu while Uchenna Kanu lasted the duration of the tie.

The triumph temporarily places Linkopings to the top of the Damallsvenskan log with six points plus a four-goal advantage, pending the outcome of Pitea's clash with Orebro.

The Nigerian trio and Linkopings will look to maintain their highflying start when they take on Djurgarden who boasts 's Linda Motlhalo and 's Portia Boakye on July 11.