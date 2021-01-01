Ucheibe bags assist in SL Benfica victory over Famalicao

The Nigeria international came off the bench to help her Catalans side extend their unbeaten run against the visitors

Christy Ucheibe provided an assist as SL Benfica beat Famalicao 3-1 in Sunday's Portuguese Liga BPI game at Caixa Futebol Campus.

The Nigeria international has been in superb form on her debut season since joining the Portuguese giants last year, and made the most of the opportunity to help the hosts secure a home win.

With a 4-0 win over Sporting Braga the last time out, coach Filipa Patao's side started brightly, although they could not find a breakthrough until Andreia Faria headed in Kika's cross on the brink of half time.

After the recess, Benfica continued where they left off in the 63rd minute when Cloe Lacasse sent in a perfect low cross into the area for Marta Cintra to make an easy tap in for the second of the game.

On replacing Pauleta in the 69th minute, Uchiebe made her presence felt as she set up Lacasse to seal the win in the 83rd minute despite Andrea Miron grabbing a late consolation for the visitors.

With the win, SL Benfica maintained their two-point lead at the top spot, after garnering 28 points from 11 games this season.

Cape Verde's Jolina Amani also made a cameo appearance in the encounter when she replaced Marta Cintra in the 88th minute for Benfica.

Uchiebe featured for the last 21 minutes of the game and has now scored four goals and given two assists in 14 games this season.

In their next fixture, Benfica will look to secure their 11th win in a row when they travel to face sixth-placed Maritimo on May 2.