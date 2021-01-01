Two-goal hero Kadewere dedicates Lyon win to supporters

The Zimbabwe international scored a goal in each half as the Kids strolled to an emphatic victory over the Green

Tino Kadewere dedicated Olympique ’s massive 5-0 victory over St. Etienne on Sunday to the club’s supporters.

The 25-year-old found the net twice as the Kids bagged the bragging rights of the 122nd derby between the two.

Rudi Garcia’s side put in a typically robust performance to keep a clean slate against the 10-time French elite division kings at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

More teams

The Zimbabwe international said the win was for the fans, while revealing that the derby triumph was very crucial for his team.

"I am happy. We won for the supporters,” the former Le Havre striker told club website.

“They were with us this [on Sunday], it was wonderful. The messages from the supporters give me a lot of confidence. It's not over, there are a lot of games left. This derby was very important to us."

Kadewere gave Rudi Garcia’s men a 16th-minute lead after the Green’s defenders fumbled a corner kick taken by the visitors.

Nine minutes before the half-time break, Marcelo doubled the visiting side’s advantage thanks to an assist from Leo Dubois.

In the 59th minute, Marcelo completed his double, heading a well-taken free-kick by Dubois past goalkeeper Jessy Moulin.

St. Etienne’s ambition of getting at least a draw faded into thin air after the African star found the net for the second time in the 68th minute, with Memphis Depay helping him with the final pass.

Denis Bouanga’s own goal eight minutes from full-time completed the rout as Claude Puel’s team suffered their 10th loss of the 2020-21 French top-flight campaign.

After putting up an outstanding shift, Kadewere - who now boasts of nine goals in his maiden season at Lyon - was substituted for international Islam Slimani with five minutes left to play.

Article continues below

For 's Karl Toko Ekambi, he was handed a place in the starting XI but was subbed off for French forward Rayan Cherki while Cote d'Ivoire's Maxwel Cornet and Algeria's Djamel Benlamri played no role in the match.

With this result, Garcia's men climbed to third in the log having accrued 43 points from 21 outings, while retain their 16th position.