Twitter reacts to potential new Super Eagles away kit

The three-time African champions could don the new ware when they take on the Leone Stars in Freetown

Fans have taken to the social media to react to a potential new away jersey which was revealed on Tuesday.

The proposed away kit is an improvement on the 2018 ware which was launched ahead of the World Cup in and rated one of the best in the tournament.

The West African giants could sport the new away jersey when they face Sierra Leone in the second leg of their qualifiers in Freetown.

Article continues below

More teams

The game was expected to take place at the of the month before it was suspended, owing to coronavirus which is currently wreaking havoc across the world.

The potential jersey has generated mixed reactions from supporters of the three-time African champions.

My concern is that bitter leaf color — Abstractor & Indexer (@officiel_salami) March 17, 2020

Which school is using this uniform — Richard Olarenwaju (@RichardOlarenw9) March 17, 2020

Big yay!! — Hugh Jackson (@Dyhildo) March 17, 2020