Twitter reacts as Mosimane's Al Ahly crash out of Fifa Club World Cup semi-final against Bayern Munich

The African champions were outplayed by the Uefa Champions League winners in Qatar

Pitso Mosimane lost his first ever match as Al Ahly coach when they went down 2-0 to Bayern Munich in the Fifa Club World Cup semi-finals on Monday night.

The Egyptian giants will now meet Copa Libertadores side Palmeiras in the battle for bronze on Thursday.

This is what Twitter made of Al Ahly's defeat by the European champions.

Not the results we wanted. We will have to improve on many aspects. Football at World Cup level will always show you that you still have a lot of work to do. Most , especially when you are playing against Champions of Europe.Tasted my first loss,so sick! https://t.co/QOrWDrZNpG — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) February 8, 2021

FT: Al Ahly 0-2 Bayern. It wasn’t meant to be for Pitso and his side. They can hold their heads high as only two goals by none other than Robert Lewandowski were the difference. Pitso Mosimane’s unbeaten run with Al Ahly came to an end after 23 games.



18 wins, 4 draws, 1 defeat — David Kappel (@kappilinho) February 8, 2021

This is the same team that gave Barca more then 5 goals just remember, well done to coach Pitso & his Boys they have it their best against the best team in the World.#ClubWorldCup pic.twitter.com/NyF4uma8SV — Coach Siya Maloka 🇿🇦 (@Siya_Maloka_) February 8, 2021

El-Magico @trikaofficial between Al Ahly fans in the stands against Bayern Munich pic.twitter.com/tZiJbrVo9I — KingFut.com (@King_Fut) February 8, 2021

We are all proud to support the great Al-Ahly club. Thank you, heroes ⁦ — Kareem Shanb (@s1anb) February 8, 2021

Al Ahly would be proud of how they defended and kept the scoreline to a more respectable margin, they showed discipline and did everything as a unit, although in the first half I could see the anxiety in them, valuable lessons. pic.twitter.com/qHwMBXM8ut — Javas Nkambule (@javasnkambule) February 8, 2021

Thank you all, men of Al-Ahly Club, for you played and proved yourself to the whole world#شكرا_رجال_الاهلي pic.twitter.com/FglZxVAubd — Ahmaad (@Ahmaad12606968) February 8, 2021

Al Ahly is gonna ruin Pitso Mosimane's CV, he should leave for Manchester United... pic.twitter.com/2XCk1Tu9X3 — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦🇳🇬🇨🇩🇿🇼🇪🇹🇱🇷🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) February 8, 2021

Look who’s in the crowd to support Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich tonight.



Mohamed Aboutrika. The BEST!



: @beINSPORTS pic.twitter.com/ThfsNv3XnR — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) February 8, 2021

Pitso said its every African teams dream to be where they are , count sundowns out , imagine Mvala there marking Coman pic.twitter.com/laaK01QUha — Maestro (@GreatMaestrojoy) February 8, 2021

Konje Sundowns once scored 5 against this Al Ahly's goalkeeper — Shabba (@Shabangu__) February 8, 2021

Bayern-Al Ahly 2-0 FT



Very decent 2nd half from Al Ahly, came out cheeky and proactive, but the lack of a proper striker and having Neuer in front have vanished their efforts.

Bayern looked tired and stressed out by great pace in 1st half, could be an alert for the final — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) February 8, 2021

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane's first defeat in 23 games since taking over the Egyptians.



No shame in his impressive record being ended by the #UCL champs.



Having previously coached Sundowns for one game at the #ClubWC, he'll hope for third time lucky vs Palmeiras on Thursday. — Fabio De Dominicis (@fabiodedoms) February 8, 2021