Tunisia’s Oussama Haddadi joins Al Ettifaq from Dijon

The Tunisia international has departed the Stade Gaston Gerard club to team up with the Knight of Ad-Dahna

Oussama Haddadi has signed a one-year contract with Saudi Professional League side Al Ettifaq, moving from French club .

In January 2017, the defender joined the Mustards from and went on to make 78 league appearances, scoring three goals.

Last season, the 27-year-old made 32 appearances and scored twice as Dijon ended the season in the 18th spot on the table.

The Mustards will play Ligue 2 side RC Lens in the relegation play-offs for a chance to remain in the French top-flight.

Haddadi has 14 caps for and will hope to make Alain Giresse’s squad to the 2019 in , billed for June and July.

The Carthage Eagles have been paired along with Angola, Mali and Mauritania in Group E.

They kick off their campaign in the biennial tournament against Angola on June 24.