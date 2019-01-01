Tunisia name Mondher Kebaier head coach in surprise appointment

The former Esperance youth coach has replaced Alain Giresse who left the African nation by mutual consent last week

Mondher Kebaier has been named the new head coach of on a three-year deal on Tuesday.

The Tunisian Football Federation has surprised fans and observers with their choice to replace Frenchman Alain Giresse, who left his role on August 21 by mutual consent despite guiding the Eagles of Carthage to a fourth-place finish at the .

The 49-year-old coach, whose contract is expected to run until 2022, has spent most of his coaching career in Tunisia, with his last role seeing him take charge of Esperance for a month in 2018.

He’s also had spells at , CA Bizertin and in Tunisia.

Kebaier’s first game in charge of Tunisia will be against Mauritania on September 6.