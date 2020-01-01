Tunisia legend Tarek Dhiab re-appointed Minister for Youth and Sports

The former Carthage Eagles star made 100 appearances for the national team during his playing days

legend Tarek Dhiab has been reappointed Minister for Youth and Sports, a role he filled for two years from December 2011.

The 65-year-old made a century of appearances for the Carthage Eagles throughout his playing career, before hanging up his boots in 1990 after an international friendly with .

He featured in the 1978 World Cup as well as the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, .

Dhiab was named African Player of the Year in 1977, when the award was organised by Football Magazine. He remains the only Tunisian to ever win the honour.

He made over 400 appearances for Esperance across two spells, while also spending two years at side Al Ahli.

Following his retirement in 1992, after a game between his beloved Esperance and , Dhiab served as the former’s vice-president for a while.

Additionally, he worked as an analyst on multiple Arabian TV channels before his first ministerial role.