Tuchel takes responsibility for Ziyech's lack of game time at Chelsea

The Morocco international has struggled to showcase his potentials since the arrival of the German tactician

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he is responsible for Hakim Ziyech’s lack of game time at the club.

The 27-year-old teamed up with the Stamford Bridge outfit last summer from Dutch club Ajax but has struggled to make an impact with the Blues due to injury problems and other factors.

The Morocco international has made 19 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea since his arrival and under Tuchel, the forward has only played two games.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss explained the winger’s difficulty to enjoy sufficient game time is a result of his decision, which also affects other players at the club.

“It is my fault actually, not his, it is my hard decisions at the moment as well for Mason [Mount], Callum [Hudson-Odoi] and for Christian [Pulisic] sometimes in the half positions where we seem the strongest,” Tuchel said in a press conference.

“It is the same for Hakim at the moment and for some other players, there were hard decisions to make. It is never easy but it is a good thing, we have quality to make our decisions.

“There are decisions for other players that means Hakim suffers, I can absolutely understand and agree with that so it is my responsibility and fault in this case that he cannot show more of his potential.

“When I look at the schedule and rhythm for the next games I can be sure that we will need all of our players. Hakim had a good session yesterday and has shown he is ready.

“When the moment comes we expect the best Hakim Ziyech. This is not easy, I can agree and understand but this is how it sometimes is during some moments at a club like Chelsea with a squad that keeps winning.

“Sometimes you have to wait, he is not the only guy to suffer from these decisions and we will turn around and if he takes care and shows he is ready when he is needed, things will turn around again I am sure.”

Chelsea will take on Southampton in their next Premier League game on Saturday and Ziyech will hope to play a part in the encounter.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are on a seven-game unbeaten run, having last tasted defeat on January 19 against Leicester City.

The run of impressive form ensured their current fourth spot on the Premier League table after gathering 42 points from 24 games.