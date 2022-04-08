Tuchel reveals harsh Chelsea meeting as players were blasted after Real Madrid & Brentford debacles

Thomas Tuchel says he gave his Chelsea players a dressing down this week following their dismal performances against Real Madrid and Brentford.

The Blues were thrashed 4-1 at home by Brentford in the Premier League last weekend and then suffered a shock 3-1 loss to Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The German coach held a meeting with his players in which he was the only one to speak following their poor performances, and he admits his side lacked discipline in both matches.

What has been said?

"It was not a discussion meeting yesterday," he told reporters.

"It was more that I gave my point of view, and that is sometimes also necessary. We take the players' views very seriously and often into account, but after the last two games, we thought it is necessary to give our point of view.

"But it was behind closed doors and in an atmosphere where everybody can take criticism. I feel involved in a development like this. We don't point fingers, and we don't look for people that are guilty.

"We are in this together. We needed to point out some things in our game that we are not happy with and where we could have defended and done better.

"It was about the game. It was about offensive principles in our game – what we wanted to do and lacked doing. Unfortunately, and a bit surprisingly, we lacked structure in the last game.

"Normally that is our big strength: you clearly see what we try to do and play. That was not the case, and it's a big problem. Then you lacked the rhythm and repetitions of our attacks.

"We lacked discipline in attacking and positional discipline. It was a big disadvantage on counter-pressing because we were not in the places where we were supposed to be. So, this gives a big disadvantage in counter-pressing. In defending, we lacked intensity and investment.

"That was more or less what we saw. We figured out the details because it's not about general criticism, it's about details about situations. It is about trusting in the players. I love the players, the group, I love to be involved. We can do better together."

What next for Chelsea?

The Blues are still third in the Premier League and five points ahead of fourth and fifth-placed Tottenham and Arsenal, while Liverpool are 13 points ahead of Tuchel's team.

The London side are in action again on Saturday when they take on Southampton, followed by the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid three days later.

Three days after the trip to the Spanish capital, they will take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final.

