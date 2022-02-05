Tuchel has Covid: Chelsea manager's absence explained as Blues boss misses Plymouth Argyle FA Cup clash

Chelsea have confirmed that head coach Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will therefore miss his side's FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle.

The Blues take on the League One side at Stamford Bridge on February 5, before then heading out to Abu Dhabi to participate in the Club World Cup.

Tuchel is, however, hopeful of being able to join the rest of the squad in United Arab Emirates next week, with their first match of the competition taking place on February 9.

Chelsea's statement reads: "The Chelsea head coach will now follow necessary self-isolation protocols and hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week.



The team fly out for the Club World Cup following this afternoon's FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle." https://t.co/oN8WXDF7Ib — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 5, 2022

More follows...