Tuchel confirms Rudiger will leave Chelsea on free transfer

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Antonio Rudiger will leave Chelsea this summer.

The centre-back's contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season and the club have not been able to convince him to sign an extension.

Tuchel said after his side's 1-0 win against West Ham on Sunday that the Germany international has decided to leave.

What did Tuchel say about Rudiger?

"The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk," he said.

Article continues below

"We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions.

"Without the sanctions we would at least be able to carry on fighting, but out hands are tied. We don't take it personally. It is his decision."

More to follow