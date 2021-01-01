Tuchel changed the dynamic at Chelsea, says Mount after UCL quarter-final breakthrough

The Blues have turned around their season after changing managers in January

Mason Mount has talked up Thomas Tuchel's "big impact" at Chelsea after the team advanced past Porto to reach the Champions League semi-final.

The Blues have thrived under their new manager, who took over for Frank Lampard earlier this year and has lost just once in his nearly three months in charge.

In addition to their eighth Champions League semi-final appearance, Chelsea remain in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League and are set to play in the FA Cup semi-final this weekend.

What has been said

"[Tuchel] has had a big impact," Mount said to BT Sport. "It's difficult to come in midway through the season but he has had a big impact on the players. We have known from day one what he has wanted and implemented it in the games.

"We are working hard in training and it is showing. We are looking solid as a team. We have been performing at a high level. We need to continue that.

"We will take anyone [in the semi-finals]. We're ready for the fight and the battle. We get to sit down and watch it and really analyse it. We will be ready for anyone."

The mood in the Chelsea dressing room is at a high point, according to Mount, which is a remarkable feat considering reports of a training group bust-up a couple of weeks ago.

"We are buzzing," Mount said. "We are in a good position at the moment. We know we are playing well but we have big, big games coming up. We have an FA Cup semi-final and we go into each game with the confidence we can win. We need to do that in the league as well."

Article continues below

What's next for Chelsea?

The Blues have Manchester City in the FA Cup on the schedule this weekend and will play either Real Madrid or Liverpool in their Champions League semi-final near the end of April.

Tuchel's men also have league matches with Brighton and West Ham before the month concludes.

Further reading