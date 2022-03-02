Thomas Tuchel has reacted to the news that owner Roman Abramovich will attempt to sell Chelsea in the near future.

The manager expressed hope that a potential sale would reduce distraction for his squad after a week of questions about the owner's ties to the Russian state amid the invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking after his side's 3-2 win a Luton Town in the FA Cup, Tuchel admitted that his players "don't live on an island" and have struggled to block out the matter.

What has been said?

"Maybe I heard it a little bit earlier than you, but it was still close to kick-off," Tuchel told BBC of news that Abramovich would look to sell Chelsea. "We heard the rumours all day and when we had team meetings and we all talked about it. It is big news, we wait and see and hope for the best.

"I think every decision he takes is the right decision. It is his choice and club.

"We don't live on an island, we have an internet connection and see it on TV. Some guys are detached from it and some are not. It is normal, to play on a day like today is not easy and makes me happier about today."

What did Abramovich say in his statement?

"I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC," the owner wrote.

"As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart.

"In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners.

"The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid.

"This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club.

"Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated.

"The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery.

"Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner.

Article continues below

"However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club. I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person.

"It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart."

Further reading