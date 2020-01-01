Tuanzebe echoes Bailly's comments about Manchester United boss Solskjaer

The Norwegian tactician has been praised for the positive atmosphere he has created at Old Trafford

Axel Tuanzebe has stated similar comments made by Eric Bailly about coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claiming he is someone who understands players.

The fortunes of the club have taken a turn for a good where they are unbeaten in their last 11 competitive games, keeping clean sheets in nine of them.

It has brought them closer to the Premier League top four and seen them progress in the and .

Bailly has been part of that impressive form having returned from injury after nearly a year out.

"Yeah, it's important being able to work with someone who is a former player," Bailly told ESPN FC.

"Someone who understands the players' situations, understands all the things that can happen from time to time.”

Tuanzebe himself has recently returned from injury and the 22-year old Anglo-Congolese defender echoes the thoughts of Bailly, saying Solskjaer's understanding of players has made him improve.

“He has an understanding of the players himself,” Tuanzebe was quoted saying in the Manchester Evening News.

“It is a lot easier. He knows how people feel when in certain times and he knows how to help the individual adapt to the circumstances.

“For me he has been fundamental. We have had a sit down, we have talked about my future and what destinations I want to be reaching, and he has been really good to me.”