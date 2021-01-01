'Truly wondrous' - Lamela scores stunning rabona goal for Tottenham in north London derby vs Arsenal

The Argentine nabbed a goal-of-the-season contender with his inch-perfect strike in Sunday's Premier League encounter to open the scoring

Erik Lamela has written himself into the North London derby history books after scoring a superb rabona goal for Tottenham against Arsenal this weekend at the Emirates Stadium.

The Argentine opened the scoring in a fiercely contested Premier League encounter with one of the fixture's all-time great finishes just after the half-hour mark.

Though Martin Odegaard offered a response just before the break to level things up, it is the Spurs winger's supreme finish that will remain a highlight reel favourite for years to come in this match.

Lamela's rabona as it happened

Having only threatened Arsenal's final third sporadically up to that point, it was Sergio Reguilon who brought down a towering crossfield delivery just to the left of the penalty area, firing a volley into back infield.

Lucas Moura cut it short to Lamela in support, just inside the box after taking the former's pass and the Argentine found himself pressed by a clutch of Gunners defenders.

With the potential for a right-footed finish cut off, the 29-year-old instead swung his left foot behind the other to drill a sublime low finish in, one that flashed through Thomas Partey's legs and nestled itself in at the far post beyond Bernd Leno.

Eric L̶a̶m̶e̶l̶a̶ Rabona 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/fUNAVIMXxr

Lamela himself couldn't almost quite believe he'd scored it - though not as much as Reguilon, who peeled after him in celebration with his hands clasped to his head in giddy disbelief.

'Not even the best he's scored'

The thing about the Lamela goal is, it’s not even the best Rabona he’s scored.

— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 14, 2021

Lamela’s goal may have just killed my goal buzz 🤢🤮👏🏽👏🏽 take a booouw son

— Nathaniel Chalobah (@chalobah) March 14, 2021

Same Reguilón, same!!!!!!



Drop an emoji that shows how you reacted to Lamela's stunner👇 pic.twitter.com/R1hWMv1jin

— International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) March 14, 2021

