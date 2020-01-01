Trezeguet reflects on ‘tough’ Aston Villa 2019-20 season

The Egypt international is delighted to have helped the Claret and Blue Army avoid relegation from the English top-flight

forward Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan has reflected on his debut season in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old winger teamed up with the Claret and Blue Army from Turkish Super Lig club Kasimpasa for a fee of £8.75 million.

The international made a key contribution in helping Dean Smith’s men avoid relegation from the English top-flight

Trezeguet, who initially struggled to adapt to the Premier League, went on to score six goals, including his brace in their victory over , and provided two assists.

Villa then played out a draw with on the last day of 2019-20 English top-flight season which ensured they maintained their status in the division.

Trezeguet is delighted with his effort in ensuring the Claret and Blue Army remained in the Premier League and attributed it to hard work.

“Hard work always pays off. It was a tough season because sometimes I play, sometimes I don’t but I always believed that my chance would come,” Trezeguet told beIN Sports.

“In the end, I had my chance and I’m happy that I had a role in keeping Aston Villa in the Premier League.

“If we had lost or drew against Crystal Palace, we would’ve been relegated and against , we played against a very strong team that had defeated both and in the same week.”

Trezeguet ended the 2019-20 season with seven goals and three assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

The forward has previously played for and before teaming up with Kasımpasa in 2018, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent.

The winger shone during his time with the Turkish Super Lig club, which inspired Aston Villa to secure his signature in 2019.

Trezeguet has 41 caps for and six goals and was part of the Pharaohs squad at the 2019 , which his country hosted.

The forward will hope to continue his recently rediscovered form in Villa’s pre-season games ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.