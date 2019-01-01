Transfer rumours: Eky staying at PKNP, Pahang sign Indonesian youngster

Pahang have reportedly signed a 20-year old Indonesia winger on a two-year deal.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Despite initially rumoured to be close to joining Perak, Malaysia forward Shahrel Fikri Fauzi seems to be staying on at PKNP FC. Social media accounts of the club and the player have posted photos of him playing in a friendly against an amateur side on Saturday, with the player who's affectionately known as Eky by fans donning the armband once again, in the match.

According to Indonesian portal BolaSport.com, 20-year old Indonesia winger Saddil Ramdani has joined Pahang on a two-year deal from PSM Makassar. Elephants head coach Dollah Salleh reportedly had travelled to Indonesia himself in early December last year, in order to secure his service, as well as that of Makassar captain Wiljan Pluim's.

