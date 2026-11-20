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Trabzonspor vs Eyupspor: Kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 11:00 Papara Park

Trabzonspor host Eyüpspor at Papara Park in Trabzon in the Süper Lig. Coach Thomas Reis wants his side to hold on to second place and improve their home record.

Among the league's most in-form sides, Trabzonspor are in strong shape. Their recent away win in Alanya showed they can deliver on the road, too.

Eyüpspor, meanwhile, are deep in a relegation battle. Bottom of the table, coach Mustafa Dalci's side travel to Trabzon needing points to stay in touch with the teams outside the relegation places.

The visitors have lost four of their last five competitive matches. Their goal difference makes grim reading, too.

Trabzonspor have a chance to close the gap to the top of the table, or at least stop it growing. A home win against the bottom side is a must.

Here's where to watch the match live and what you need to know about the coverage.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at Trabzonspor and Eyupspor?

Trabzonspor go into this match with three wins and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 3-0 in a friendly against Zenit St. Petersburg on 15 November. Before that, they claimed a 0-2 away win at Alanyaspor in the Süper Lig. Trabzonspor scored ten goals and conceded six over those five matches.

Eyüpspor have won just one of their last five competitive matches and lost four. They most recently suffered a 0-2 home defeat to Kocaelispor on 7 November. Before that came a 2-4 cup win against Fethiyespor, the only bright spot in a poor run. Eyüpspor conceded eight goals in that spell and scored only eight.

Trabzonspor vs Eyupspor: Line-ups

Trabzonspor vs Eyupspor: Form

Trabzonspor vs Eyupspor: Head-to-head record

Trabzonspor vs Eyupspor: League tables