Tottenham's youngest ever player and goal scorer Devine signs first professional contract

The teenage midfielder has committed his future to the north London outfit through to 2024

Tottenham's youngest ever player and goal scorer Alfie Devine has signed his first professional contract.

Devine has been handed a new three-year deal at Spurs after turning 17 on Sunday, and will remain in north London until 2024.

The English midfielder scored on his senior debut for Tottenham last season, making history in the process, and will hope to establish himself in the first-team squad under new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo in 2021-22.

What's been said?

Spurs have confirmed the news in an official statement on their website, which reads: "We are delighted to announce that Alfie Devine has signed his first professional contract with the club. The young midfielder, who celebrates his 17th birthday today, has signed a contract that will run until 2024."

✍️ We are delighted to announce that Alfie Devine has signed his first professional contract with the Club.



The young midfielder, who celebrates his 17th birthday today, has signed a contract that will run until 2024. 🙌 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 1, 2021

Devine's memorable debut

Devine joined Tottenham from Wigan last summer, and made his first appearance for the club in their third-round FA Cup clash with eighth-tier minnows Marine in January.

The talented teenager came off the bench to break the record for the youngest player to ever appear for Spurs at 16 years and 163 days, and marked the occasion by also setting a new mark as the youngest goalscorer in their history.

Devine produced a sublime low drive that rounded off a thumping 5-0 victory for the north London outfit, with his stellar performance ultimately proving to be one of the few high points in a difficult campaign.

The bigger picture

Devine earned special praise from then-manager Jose Mourinho after his impressive debut, as the Portuguese told reporters: "He's a kid with good potential. He's basically a midfield player but with an instinct to appear in finishing zones and to score goals. We like him and of course for him, it was a special day."

Article continues below

The one-time England U16 international will have to continue being patient in his pursuit of regular minutes at Spurs, but could be handed opportunities in the cup competitions as Nuno seeks to build a strong squad for the future.

He might even push for a place on the bench in Tottenham's opening game of the new Premier League season against champions Manchester City on August 15.

Further reading