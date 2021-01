Tottenham to play Fulham in midweek after clash with Aston Villa is postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

will play in midweek instead of , with their original clash against the west Midlands club postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Spurs confirmed the news in an official statement on their website, which reads: "We can confirm that our fixture against Aston Villa, due to take place on Wednesday 13 January, has been postponed.

"Our previously postponed home fixture against Fulham, originally scheduled for 30 December 2020, will now take place on the same evening (Wednesday 13 January), kick-off 8.15pm on Amazon Prime Video.

"The Premier League informed us of the decision following a request by Aston Villa on the grounds of the number of their players and staff who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in isolation.

"Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur sends their best wishes to Aston Villa for a safe and speedy recovery to all those who are affected.

"Details of a new date for our match at Villa Park will be confirmed in due course."

