EXTRA TIME: Tottenham fans vent their anger on Wanyama after Carabao Cup exit

Spurs fans have called for the team to release the Kenyan captain after an awful display in the League Cup

fans have once again taken to social media to attack a performance of Victor Wanyama after they lost to League Two side Colchester United in the third round of the on Tuesday night.

The Kenyan captain started for the first time this season, just a few days after he came on against in a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino named a very strong Spurs side to take on Colchester, including stars such as Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Eric Dier. Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura came off the bench.

The 28-year-old Wanyama had a number of poor touches, lack of pace and his misplaced passes drew groans from the away end at the Community Stadium – as he came into the side for game time ahead of Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele.

Spurs fans took to Twitter to vent about Wanyama, with many seemingly fed up with the player. You can follow the highlights of the reactions below.

He can stop picking them? Like Wanyama for instance? Erikssen you can understand being involved but Wanyama is abysmal. Just don't get that at all. — Woody (@stumpyspurs) September 25, 2019

-Wanyama is disabled, Dele was terrible



-Lucas was decent, good to see Dier back had an average game



-Parrott is just 17, give him time. A lot more to come⚪️🔵 (I hope)



-We lack intensity and a proper attitude



-CL finalists to losing to Colchester, what the fuck is wrong? — Manny (@Mannythfc) September 24, 2019

Wanyama has been injured off and on. He hasn't had much proper football lately. Let's not forget how good he was alongside Dier just a few years ago. I hope they both get over their injuries now and start to play better — #MadeOfTottenham (@MadeOfTottenham) September 24, 2019

Colchester desverved it.



Those senior players need to take a long hard look at themselves.



They were an embarrassment.



Poch must shoulder blame for the negative starting XI.#THFC #COYS #COLTOT — Marc Benamram (@marc_benamram) September 24, 2019

What else is there so say about that performance against Colchester tonight? It was just embarrassing, it seems like Poch can't motivate the players anymore, Wanyama looked lost again. — Miles Taylor (@milesvtaylor) September 24, 2019

Troy Parrott making his debut but is relying on Dier and Wanyama for service. pic.twitter.com/xIlD0mk5s3 — James Harris (@JamesCHarris97) September 24, 2019

I’d honestly drop Eriksen & Wanyama, out of all Matchday squads until January.

Let them both rot in the u23’s



Play the players who wanna be there and the ones that don’t can fuck off.



Done with this sentimental shit for players who have won us nothing. — Kevin Gower © (@KGower83) September 24, 2019

Tottenham literally started moura, dier, alli, wanyama, Sanchez and youngsters they hyped up like that parrot guy and lost to a team that are 10th in league 2 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Aaran (@agandhi_04) September 24, 2019

Wanyama even looks out of his depth vs League two opposition. It makes Poch's decision on to bring him on for 25+ minutes on Saturday even more puzzling. #THFC — COYS.com (@COYS_com) September 24, 2019

What’s worrying is Pochettino doesn’t learn. He makes exactly the same mistakes over and over again. I might be wrong but I’m sure the Newport draw he played Wanyama Dier Skipp. To compound that he played 3 at the back against a team set up for a 0-0 🤦🏻‍♂️ — TAS⚽️ (@coys100) September 24, 2019

In conclusion

Skipp was our best fucking player

No creativity for 60 minutes

Wanyama has forgotten how to pass

Eriksen only scores pens for

Dier redemption season — Josh(FAN) (@SuperiorSissoko) September 24, 2019

Wanyama runs like he is on a treadmill on the lowest level fam its upsetting to say but he’s finished! His knees are gone nothing left but shins and thighs now #COLTOT — ‘EX’ OOZING (@ExpressionsOOZ) September 24, 2019

Wanyama is well and truly finished, needs to be sold ASAP — Hugo 🍋 (@HugoTHFC) September 24, 2019