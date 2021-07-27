Tottenham defender Alderweireld set to complete £13m move to Al-Duhail

The Qatar based club have reached an agreement to sign the Belgium international, who has spent the last six years of his career in north London

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is set to complete a £13 million ($18m) move to Al-Duhail SC.

The Qatar based outfit have reached an agreement to sign Alderweireld on a permanent deal, bringing to an end his six-year stay in north London.

The 32-year-old fell down the squad pecking order at Spurs last season and has decided to take up a new challenge in the middle east instead of seeing his contract through to its 2023 expiry date.

What's been said?

Alderweireld has said his final goodbyes to Tottenham supporters in a post on social media, which reads: "Six years, two homes, a Champions League final and so many memories. You made me feel a part of your club the moment I walked out at White Hart Lane and roared us on, no matter what, into our new, special, stadium.

"Thank you first to the fans and then to my teammates, and every incredible member of the Surs' staff, backroom and beyond.

"This club will always be in mine and my family's heart. Love Toby."

Spurs have released their own statement confirming the Belgian's imminent departure and have wished him well at his new club.

"We have reached an agreement with Al-Duhail SC in Qatar for the transfer of Toby Alderweireld" the press release states. "We wish Toby the very best for the future."

