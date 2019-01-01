Tottenham can't throw everything in the bin after Champions League final loss - Lloris

The Frenchman was disappointed by his side's defeat in Madrid but urged them to "come back stronger" next season

Hugo Lloris says must not throw their good work "in the bin" after losing the final to .

The London side reached the final for the first time in their history this season but suffered a 2-0 defeat to their Premier League rivals in Madrid on Saturday.

Spurs have progressed steadily since Mauricio Pochettino took over at the helm in 2014, but the Argentine coach's future has become the subject of speculation in recent months, while the club are reportedly prepared to offload several players to make way for summer signings.

And Lloris feels his side must use their final disappointment as motivation to continue their improvement next season.

"[Liverpool] set out to win every competition in which they play, and that is not the case with Tottenham," Lloris told reporters.

"We work and try to stick with the [influence] of the board, manager and the club. We look to improve every season and we have shown improvements year after year, so we now cannot throw everything in the bin after a Champions League final defeat.

"It’s been a big step for the club and the only thing we can look to do is come back stronger next season."

He added: "I think it was painful for everyone, to bring Tottenham to a Champions League final will never match the feeling of winning it.

"But [reaching the final] is a very positive thing and we have to build from that in the future to take the club to where it wants to go."

Tottenham centre-back Jan Vertonghen is unsure if there will be a big turnover in players in the next transfer window, but hopes they can keep their biggest stars together.

"We have a great team," he said. "Hopefully everyone can stay together and we can achieve great things. I hope everyone stays. Will there be an overhaul? I don’t know.

"Today we live with disappointment and we’ll see what happens in the summer."