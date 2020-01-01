Tottenham boss Mourinho sweating on Kane fitness ahead of north London derby with Arsenal

The Portuguese head coach is hopeful that the England international will recover from a slight knock in time for Sunday's game

boss Jose Mourinho is sweating on the fitness of Harry Kane ahead of a crucial clash with this weekend.

Kane has played a key role in Tottenham's rise to the top of the Premier League standings this season.

The 27-year-old has scored seven goals in 10 appearances, while also laying on an impressive nine assists, helping Mourinho's side record six wins, three draws and only one defeat.

However, the Spurs striker was forced to sit out the club's latest training session after picking up a knock, and now looks set to miss a trip to LASK on Thursday night.

Mourinho confirmed at a pre-match press conference that Kane, Carlos Vinicius and Sergio Reguilon have joined Erik Lamela on Tottenham's crocked list.

"They're all injured. Lamela is an injury of three weeks, a month. I don't believe he has a chance for the weekend," he told reporters. "Harry, Vinicius and Sergio there is a chance for the weekend."

Asked if Kane's injury is serious enough to keep him out of Sunday's north London derby, Mourinho responded: "I'm not going to tell you the nature of his injury.

"I think he has a good chance [vs Arsenal]. I think he's going to play. That's my feeling."

🎙️ 𝙅𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙟𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨:



"@ErikLamela I don't believe has a chance for the weekend. @HKane, Carlos Vinicius and @sergio_regui I believe they have a chance for the weekend."#UEL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/5hzNMc2HNC — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 2, 2020

Kane boasts an exceptional record against Arsenal, having scored 10 goals against Spurs' local rivals in 11 Premier League outings.

Tottenham supporters will hope a talismanic figure recovers in time to lead the line against the Gunners once again, with eight points currently separating the two sides in the table.

Kane played the full 90 minutes of a 0-0 draw with on Sunday as Mourinho successfully stifled his former club's best attacking players, but the Portuguese played down his current side's title aspirations after the game.

"We are not even in the race so we are not a horse," he said. "We are the small, young horse - a pony. We are just a pony, and you see the difference."