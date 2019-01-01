Tottenham announce White Hart Lane move will not happen until March at earliest

Tottenham have released a statement announcing that their new White Hart Lane home will not be ready until after February.

Chairman Daniel Levy said: "I should like to apologise to our fans and thank you for your continued patience.

"The response from those who attended the familiarisation event was great to hear and reinforced our commitment to deliver an exceptional matchday experience for everyone.

"We shall now seek clarity in respect of building test schedules and test event dates and provide further information on these in the next two to three weeks."

