'Totally dumbfounded' Muller admits anger at Low following Germany axing

The national coach announced on Tuesday he will no longer consider the Bayern Munich forward and two his team-mates for selection going forward

Thomas Muller has revealed that he is "totally dumbfounded" and "angry" at Joachim Low's decision to axe himself, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels from the German national team.

It was announced on Tuesday that Low will no longer select the Bayern Munich trio for Germany after the 2014 World Cup winners failed to make it past the group stages of the 2018 tournament in and then finished bottom of their Nations League group.

Low will now look to select younger players going forward as set their sights on qualifying for the 2020 European Championships.

Muller, who is the ninth highest ever scorer for Germany having netted 38 goals in 100 appearances, said in a video posted on his Twitter account: "The longer I think about it, the more I get angry about the way this happened.

"I do not understand why this decision must be so final. I was totally dumbfounded by this decision out of the blue by the national coach.

"A national coach must take decisions. I do not doubt that. But Mats, Jerome and I are able to still play football on a top level. Together with the DFB we have come a long, intense and mostly successful way over the last years.

"Shortly after we learned about that decision by the national coach, we read prepared statements by the DFB and its president in the media. For me that is not the right style and is definitely not a sign that you are important.

"I was always proud to wear the DFB shirt. I always gave everything. It was an incredible journey. I am a fighter and I will look ahead now. The game's not over."

Muller was Germany's top scorer at the 2014 World Cup in with five goals, including the opener in the 7-1 demolition of the host nation in the semi-finals.

He also started the final against along with Hummels and Boateng as Germany became world champions for the first time in 24 years.