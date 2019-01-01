Torino to exercise €10 million buy option for Chelsea’s Ola Aina

The Bull are hoping to secure the signature of the Nigeria international permanently after impressing on loan

Italian side have confirmed that they will exercise their €10 million option to buy defender Ola Aina.

The 22-year-old wing-back joined the Bull at the start of last season on loan and has settled in Turin.

Aina helped Walter Mazzarri's men keep 21 clean sheets in 32 appearances across all competitions, and played a key role as they finished the season in the seventh on the Serie A table with 63 points, scoring once and providing three assists.

On the back of his impressive performances, club president Urbano Cairo has stated that Toro will start the paperwork to sign the youngster.

“He’s done well, we’ll send Chelsea a letter stating that we will exercise our option to buy him,” Cairo told Sky Sport Italia.

Aina spent the 2017/18 season with English Championship side on loan and signed a new three-year contract with Chelsea shortly before he joined Torino.

Next month, the young defender will be expected to play a part for in the 2019 in .

Article continues below

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.